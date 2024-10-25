Tommy Tremble Injury: Questionable after full practice

Tremble (back) practiced in full Friday and is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Tremble cleared the concussion protocol Week 7, but his back injury nonetheless forced him to miss a second consecutive contest. Now, after having logged a LP-LP-FP practice pattern leading up to Week 8 action, Tremble appears to have a solid chance to retake the field on the road versus Denver. Rookie tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders has impressed with Tremble sidelined and is clear of the injury report himself, so if both TEs manage to take the field Sunday it will be significant to note how offensive reps are divvied up.