Tommy Tremble Injury: Working through back injury

Tremble (back) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

Tremble cleared concussion protocol last week but nonetheless missed a second straight game, held out of a 40-7 loss to the Commanders due to a back injury. Rookie tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders (groin/wrist) has been one of Carolina's few bright spots in recent weeks while running routes on about three-fourths of the pass snaps, so Tremble may only have a small role once he's ready to return.