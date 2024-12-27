Tommy Tremble News: Cleared to play Week 17
Tremble (shoulder/back) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Bucs.
Tremble should once again lead the Panthers' tight end group in playing time for Week 17 after he played 75 percent of the offensive snaps last week against the Cardinals. Tremble hasn't been a reliable source of fantasy production this season, as he's currently the overall TE38 in PPR points per game.
