Tommy Tremble News: Comes off injury report

Tremble (back) was not listed on the Panthers' injury report Wednesday.

The Notre Dame product has missed four of the Panthers' last five games due to a concussion and a back injury. However, his absence from Carolina's injury report Wednesday suggests that the team's Week 11 bye provided enough time for him to recover from his back issue. With Tremble back to full health, he's expected to serve as the Panthers' No. 2 tight end in the Week 12 matchup against the Chiefs, playing behind rookie Ja'Tavion Sanders.