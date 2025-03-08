Tommy Tremble News: Gets two-year deal with Carolina

The Panthers re-signed Tremble to a two-year contract Saturday, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Tremble is coming off a solid 2024 campaign in which he logged 23 catches (on 32 targets) for 234 yards and two touchdowns across 12 regular-season games. The 2021 third-round pick has registered at least 20 catches in three of the first four seasons of his NFL career. Tremble and Ja'Tavion Sanders will serve as the Panthers' top two tight ends for the 2025 season.