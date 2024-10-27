Tommy Tremble News: Officially active in Week 8

Tremble (back) is active for Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Broncos, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

The fourth-year tight end has missed the last two games with his back injury and a concussion, but he'll return to action Sunday after logging at least a limited practice in each day of Week 8 prep. With Tremble healthy again, he'll return to a crowded tight-end corps that also includes emerging rookie Ja'Tavion Sanders and veteran Ian Thomas.