Tommy Tremble News: Solid performance in OT win

Tremble caught all three of his targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 36-30 overtime win against the Cardinals.

The Notre Dame product now appears to have taken over the Panthers' No. 1 tight end role, having out-produced rookie Ja'Tavion Sanders for the third consecutive game in Week 16. Tremble has appeared in 10 games for Carolina this season, tallying 21 receptions for 204 yards and one touchdown. He's expected to remain the Panthers' top TE in the Week 17 matchup against the Buccaneers. However, he'll likely struggle being fantasy relevant without scoring a touchdown.