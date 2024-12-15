Fantasy Football
Tony Adams headshot

Tony Adams Injury: Exits versus Jacksonville

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 15, 2024 at 11:39am

Adams is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jaguars due to a nose injury, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Adams logged two tackles in the first half but is now questionable to return coming out of halftime. Starting free safety Jalen Mills was also forced out and will not return due to a chest injury. With the Jets very thin at safety, expect Ashtyn Davis and Isaiah Oliver to step into bigger roles alongside starter Chuck Clark.

Tony Adams
New York Jets
