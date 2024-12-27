Fantasy Football
Tony Adams headshot

Tony Adams Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Adams (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bills, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The 25-year-old safety from Illinois appears to be trending toward playing in Sunday's divisional matchup, as he upgraded from limited practice sessions Wednesday and Thursday to a full workload Friday. However, if Adams is unable to suit up in Week 17 due to his ankle injury, expect Isaiah Oliver to step in and start alongside Chuck Clark in the Jets' secondary.

