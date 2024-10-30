Fantasy Football
Tony Adams

Tony Adams Injury: Ruled out vs. Texans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Adams (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Houston.

Adams has been unable to practice since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 7 against the Steelers, and the injury is serious enough that he'll miss a second straight game. Adams' next chance at suiting up will be Week 10 against the Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 10. With Adams and Ashtyn Davis (concussion) both sidelined for Thursday's game, Jalen Mills and Isaiah Oliver will serve as the Jets' starting safeties.

Tony Adams
New York Jets

