Tony Adams News: Receives tender

Adams was tendered by the Jets on Monday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.

Adams appeared in 15 games (11 starts) for the Jets in 2024, recording career highs in total tackles (84), sacks (1.0) and passes defended (six). After placing a tender on Adams, the Jets have the right to match any offer he receives in free agency. The 26-year-old from Illinois is now likely to return to New York and compete for a starting safety role throughout the offseason.