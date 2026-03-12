Tony Adams headshot

Tony Adams News: Signs with Tennessee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2026 at 4:08pm

Adams (groin) landed a one-year deal with the Titans on Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The safety suffered a groin injury in Week 15 last year with the Jets and ended the season on injured reserve. Healthy again, Adams will try to find a role with his former coach, Robert Saleh, the new head man in Tennessee. The former Jet recorded more than 80 tackles in both the 2023 and '24 campaigns.

Tony Adams
Tennessee Titans
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tony Adams
