Tony Adams News: Signs with Tennessee
Adams (groin) landed a one-year deal with the Titans on Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
The safety suffered a groin injury in Week 15 last year with the Jets and ended the season on injured reserve. Healthy again, Adams will try to find a role with his former coach, Robert Saleh, the new head man in Tennessee. The former Jet recorded more than 80 tackles in both the 2023 and '24 campaigns.
