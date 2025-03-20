Tony Brown News: Staying with Cleveland

Brown re-signed with the Browns on Thursday.

Last year with Cleveland, the cornerback suffered a foot injury in late October, landed on injured reserve and ended up missing the rest of the season. In six games, Brown played 135 snaps on special teams and none on defense, recording five tackles (two solo) and a forced fumble. Brown has played for four teams since entering the league in 2018, starting just five of the 67 games he's appeared in.