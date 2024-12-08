Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tony Jefferson headshot

Tony Jefferson Injury: Inactive for SNF

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Jefferson (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday Night Football against the Chiefs.

The veteran safety started last Sunday's win over the Falcons, played on 69 percent of the defensive snaps and made nine tackles (six solo). Jefferson got the start because Derwin James was playing slot corner. If the Chargers opt for a similar arrangement against the Chiefs, Kendall Williamson or Marcus Maye could see additional snaps in Jefferson's absence.

Tony Jefferson
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now