Tony Jefferson Injury: Inactive for SNF
Jefferson (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday Night Football against the Chiefs.
The veteran safety started last Sunday's win over the Falcons, played on 69 percent of the defensive snaps and made nine tackles (six solo). Jefferson got the start because Derwin James was playing slot corner. If the Chargers opt for a similar arrangement against the Chiefs, Kendall Williamson or Marcus Maye could see additional snaps in Jefferson's absence.
