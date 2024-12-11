Tony Jefferson Injury: Limited to begin practice week
Jefferson (hamstring) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.
Jefferson logged a season-high 69 percent of the Chargers' defensive snaps against Atlanta in Week 13, but he was then unable to suit up this past Monday versus Kansas City due to a hamstring issue. The veteran safety closed last week with a pair of DNPs, so his ability to start this week with a limited session is a positive sign for his chance of returning Sunday versus Tampa Bay. If he can't suit up for that game, though, Marcus Maye could again see more work on defense.
