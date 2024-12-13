Tony Jefferson News: Cleared to suit up Sunday

Jefferson (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's Week 15 game versus Tampa Bay, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Jefferson missed this past Sunday's loss to Kansas City, but he was able to log an LP/LP/FP practice progression this week. As such, he's in line to return to action Sunday. With Los Angeles' starters in the secondary healthy, Jefferson will likely play primarily on special teams unless an injury ahead of him on the depth chart requires him to log more defensive work.