Tony Jefferson News: Draws start in win over Atlanta

Jefferson recorded eight total tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 17-13 win over the Falcons.

Jefferson drew the start at strong safety with Derwin James spending the day at slot cornerback. Jefferson returned to the Chargers this past week after being let go in late September, making the most of his opportunity to start Sunday. Considering Los Angeles recorded four interceptions off Kirk Cousins in the win, it's possible that they operate with a similar configuration in the secondary moving forward.