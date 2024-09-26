Tony Jefferson News: Signed to Bolts' active roster

The Chargers signed Jefferson from the practice squad to the active roster Thursday.

The move comes with Derwin James serving a one-game suspension for violating the NFL's player safety rules. Jefferson retired from the NFL in 2023, but he opted to make a comeback by signing with the Chargers in May. He wasn't able to make the initial 53-man roster, but he stuck around on the practice squad. Now that he's on the active roster, Jefferson will provide depth in the Chargers' secondary for their Week 4 matchup against the Chiefs.