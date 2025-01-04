Tony Jones News: Elevated for Week 18

The Cardinals elevated Jones from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

Jones injured his shoulder during the preseason, which caused him to be let go by the Cardinals in late August with an injury settlement. He signed with Arizona's practice squad Dec. 18, and now that he's on the active roster, the 27-year-old will serve as the Cardinals' No. 3 running back behind Michael Carter and DeeJay Dallas for Sunday's regular-season finale against the 49ers.