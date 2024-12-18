Fantasy Football
Tony Jones News: Joins Cardinals' practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Arizona signed Jones to its practice squad Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Arizona cut Jones from its injured reserve list prior to Week 1 of the regular season, but now he's back with the organization ahead of Week 16. With both Trey Benson (ankle) and Emari Demercado (back) dealing with injuries, it makes sense that the Cardinals are exploring depth options at running back.

