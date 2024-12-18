Tony Jones News: Joins Cardinals' practice squad
Arizona signed Jones to its practice squad Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Arizona cut Jones from its injured reserve list prior to Week 1 of the regular season, but now he's back with the organization ahead of Week 16. With both Trey Benson (ankle) and Emari Demercado (back) dealing with injuries, it makes sense that the Cardinals are exploring depth options at running back.
