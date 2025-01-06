Tony Jones News: Reverts to practice squad
Jones reverted to the Cardinals' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Jones signed with the Cardinals' practice squad Dec. 18 and was elevated for the regular-season finale against the 49ers on Sunday. He ended up playing 15 snaps (five on offense, 10 on special teams), and ripped off a 46-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter to finish with 55 rushing yards and a score on four carries.
Tony Jones
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now