Tony Pollard Injury: Absent for another practice

Pollard (ankle) isn't practicing Thursday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Pollard has now sat out both of the Titans' first two Week 15 practices, making his activity (or lack thereof) in Friday's session important with respect to determining his status for Sunday's game against the Bengals. The 27-year-old has suited up in all 13 of the Titans' contest to date, but if Pollard is forced to miss his first game of the season Sunday, Tyjae Spears would likely have a path to double-digit touches out of the backfield.