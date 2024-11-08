Fantasy Football
Tony Pollard Injury: Back at practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Pollard (foot) was spotted at practice Friday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Pollard (foot) didn't practice Thursday, but the running back's return to the field a day later suggests that his absence was maintenance-related. Friday's injury report will reveal whether Pollard carries an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers, but at this stage we'd expect him to be available this weekend.

