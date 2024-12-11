Tony Pollard Injury: Bothered by ankle

Pollard missed Wednesday's practice with an ankle injury, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The Titans listed him with a foot injury at the end of October and for much of November, but Pollard hasn't missed a game this season and didn't show any obvious signs of injury during a 10-6 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday. An absence for the upcoming game against Cincinnati on Sunday would leave Tyjae Spears as the likely lead back for Tennessee, although Julius Chestnut might get a lot of carries between the tackles and goal-line work.