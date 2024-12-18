Tony Pollard Injury: Held out of practice

Pollard (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Pollard has played through foot and/or ankle injuries for the better part of two months, including last week when he was listed as questionable and then briefly left a loss to the Bengals in the first half after aggravating his ankle. He returned to the game and took 10 more carries for 18 yards, finishing with a 17-45-1 rushing line, but Tyjae Spears then dominated playing time and touches in the fourth quarter with Tennessee trailing by multiple scores. There's risk of Pollard either missing Sunday's game against the Colts or handling a lesser role than what he's been tasked with for most of the season.