Tony Pollard headshot

Tony Pollard Injury: Limited in practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 1, 2025 at 6:10pm

Pollard was listed as a limited participant during Tennessee's walk-through practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Tyjae Spears (concussion) is unlikely to play Week 18 against the Texans, though head coach Brian Callahan suggested that Pollard has a greater chance to suiting up in Sunday's season finale. Callahan mentioned Wednesday that Pollard hopes to return after missing Week 17, with the running back having some added motivation in the form of $250,000 incentives for 1,100 rushing yards or seven rushing touchdowns. Pollard has amassed 1,017 yards and five scores on the ground in 15 games, with his average of 4.3 yards per carry being impressive in light of the dismal state of Tennessee's offense.

