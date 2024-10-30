Fantasy Football
Tony Pollard

Tony Pollard Injury: Misses practice with foot injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Pollard was held out of Wednesday's practice with a foot injury.

There was no hint of trouble in Sunday's 52-14 loss at Detroit, with Pollard taking 24 touches for 117 yards while playing 80 percent of snaps on offense. There's risk of his role being scaled back for Week 9 against New England even if the foot injury turn out to be a non-issue, as fellow Titans running back Tyjae Spears (hamstring) managed a limited practice Wednesday after missing the past two games.

Tony Pollard
Tennessee Titans
