Tony Pollard Injury: Not spotted at Monday's practice
Pollard (undisclosed) wasn't spotted at practice Monday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
The same applies to fellow RBs Nicholas Singleton (undisclosed) and Kalel Mullings (hip), a context that also applied to Saturday's session, per Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com. For now, consider Pollard day-to-day as this Sunday's preseason contest against the Seahawks approaches. When available, Pollard is on track to continue to lead a Titans backfield that also includes Tyjae Spears, who is a candidate to see his share of touches in a complementary role.
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