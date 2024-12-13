Fantasy Football
Tony Pollard headshot

Tony Pollard Injury: Not spotted early on in practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Pollard (ankle) wasn't present during the open portion of Friday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Pollard didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, so his absence from the initial stage of Friday's session is noteworthy. The Titans' upcoming injury report will reveal Pollard's designation for Sunday's game against the Bengals, but if he's limited or out this weekend, Tyjae Spears would be in line for added touches in Week 15.

Tony Pollard
Tennessee Titans
