Tony Pollard Injury: Opens week as non-participant

Pollard (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Pollard didn't practice at all last week due to the ankle injury before approaching this past Sunday's loss to the Colts listed as questionable. The running back was able to suit up for the contest, but he played a season-low 39 percent of the offensive snaps and carried eight times for 35 yards to go with two receptions for five yards on four targets. With no reported setbacks coming out of that contest, Pollard's lack of participation Wednesday could be maintenance-related.