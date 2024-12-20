Tony Pollard Injury: Questionable after another missed practice

Pollard (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after not practicing this week, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Fortunately for those who would normally consider Pollard in fantasy lineups, the Titans kick off at 1:00 ET on Sunday, a scenario that would in most cases allow fantasy managers to turn to Week 16 pivot options if he's sidelined. If Pollard ends up limited or out versus Indianapolis, Tyjae Spears would be in line to see an expanded backfield role for Tennessee this weekend.