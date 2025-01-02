Tony Pollard Injury: Reps capped in Thursday's session

Pollard (ankle) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

Pollard hasn't turned in a full practice since Week 14, but that hadn't stopped him from playing until Week 17, when he missed his first game of the season in the Titans' 20-13 loss to the Jaguars after logging no on-field work from Wednesday through Friday. He looks to be in a better spot on the health front than he was a week ago, as he's kicked off Week 18 prep with a pair of limited sessions. While Pollard could still take a designation into Sunday's season finale versus the Texans if he's a limited or non-participant in Friday's session, he'll have some motivation to play through the ankle issue. With 1,017 rushing yards through 15 games, Pollard sits 83 yards away from reaching 1,100 on the season and earning a $250,000 bonus.