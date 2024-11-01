Tony Pollard Injury: Status up in air for Week 9

Pollard (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Patriots.

Pollard wasn't able to practice at all this week due to a foot injury, but the Titans still are giving him a chance to be available to the offense Week 9. The reasoning may be that fellow RB Tyjae Spears (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game, leaving just Julius Chestnut as the healthy running back on the active roster and Joshua Kelley as a candidate to be elevated from the practice squad this weekend. Pollard's status will be clarified about 90 minutes before a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.