Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tony Pollard headshot

Tony Pollard Injury: Sunday status cloudy

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 28, 2024 at 11:16am

Pollard, who was previously listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars with an ankle injury, is also dealing with the flu, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Per Fowler, Pollard -- who had planned to play through his ankle issue -- isn't expected to travel with the Titans on Saturday. If he's deemed unable to play Sunday, Tyjae Spears would be in line to see an expanded role in the team's Week 17 backfield.

Tony Pollard
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now