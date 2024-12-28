Tony Pollard Injury: Sunday status cloudy

Pollard, who was previously listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars with an ankle injury, is also dealing with the flu, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Per Fowler, Pollard -- who had planned to play through his ankle issue -- isn't expected to travel with the Titans on Saturday. If he's deemed unable to play Sunday, Tyjae Spears would be in line to see an expanded role in the team's Week 17 backfield.