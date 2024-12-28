Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tony Pollard headshot

Tony Pollard Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Pollard (ankle/illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Pollard was previously listed as questionable for the contest with an ankle injury, but with the running back now also dealing with an illness, he's been downgraded to out by the Titans. With Pollard unavailable, Tyjae Spears is slated to lead the team's Week 17 backfield, with Julius Chestnut and Joshua Kelley on hand to mix in.

Tony Pollard
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now