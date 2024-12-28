Tony Pollard Injury: Won't play Sunday

Pollard (ankle/illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Pollard was previously listed as questionable for the contest with an ankle injury, but with the running back now also dealing with an illness, he's been downgraded to out by the Titans. With Pollard unavailable, Tyjae Spears is slated to lead the team's Week 17 backfield, with Julius Chestnut and Joshua Kelley on hand to mix in.