Tony Pollard News: Cleared for Week 10

Pollard (foot) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chargers after returning to a limited practice Friday.

Fellow RB Tyjae Spears (hamstring) doesn't carry a Week 10 injury designation, either, and thus is set to return from a three-game absence. Pollard, who is coming off a 28-carry, 128-yard effort in a Week 9 overtime win over the Patriots, is on track to remain the Titans' lead back this weekend. The return of Spears should allow the team to ease Pollard's workload to a degree, but presumably not to an extent that would prevent him from maintaining fantasy utility versus Los Angeles.