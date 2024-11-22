Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Tony Pollard headshot

Tony Pollard News: Could be busy with Spears sidelined

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Pollard is expected to get the majority of carries in Sunday's game against the Texans, per Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site, as Tyjae Spears (concussion) has been ruled out.

Pollard has averaged 24 touches in three games Spears has missed this season. An increased workload, albeit against a stout Texans front, could help Pollard get back on track after he tied his season low with 29 scrimmage yards in Tennessee's Week 11 loss to the Vikings.

Tony Pollard
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now