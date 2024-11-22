Tony Pollard News: Could be busy with Spears sidelined

Pollard is expected to get the majority of carries in Sunday's game against the Texans, per Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site, as Tyjae Spears (concussion) has been ruled out.

Pollard has averaged 24 touches in three games Spears has missed this season. An increased workload, albeit against a stout Texans front, could help Pollard get back on track after he tied his season low with 29 scrimmage yards in Tennessee's Week 11 loss to the Vikings.