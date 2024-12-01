Tony Pollard News: Four catches in blowout loss

Pollard rushed the ball eight times for 35 yards in Sunday's 42-19 loss to the Commanders. He added four receptions on six targets for 33 yards.

Pollard's most notable contribution to the game was a lost fumble late in the first quarter, which led to a Commanders touchdown three plays later. He was quickly scripted out of the contest from a rushing perspective, but he did account for eight of the team's 11 rushing attempts. If there was a positive to take away for Pollard, it was his involvement as a pass catcher, as he recorded his highest yardage total as a receiver since Week 2.