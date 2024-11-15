Tony Pollard News: Good to go against Vikings
Pollard (foot) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
Pollard steadily increased his practice participation level throughout the week, capping Week 11 preparation with a full practice Friday following a DNP on Wednesday and a limited showing Thursday. He remains the lead back in Tennessee, though Pollard saw a decrease in usage following Tyjae Spears' return from a hamstring injury in Week 10 against the Chargers. Pollard got only nine carries in the 27-17 loss to Los Angeles after averaging 21.3 carries during Spears' three-game absence.
