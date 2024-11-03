Tony Pollard News: Heavy workload against NE

Pollard rushed the ball 28 times for 128 yards in Sunday's 29-17 overtime win against the Patriots. He added three receptions on three targets for 26 yards.

Pollard entered Sunday's game questionable after failing to practice in any capacity throughout the week. That was hardly apparent in Sunday's win, as he dominated rushing attempts out of the Titans' backfield and was also efficient with the opportunity. He accounted for the team's longest play from scrimmage with a 32-yard rush on Tennessee's first possession, setting up a touchdown on the next play. Overall, four of Pollard's 28 carries went for double-digit gains, and he narrowly missed out on an even bigger performance after having a touchdown nullified by a holding call. He should remain a key playmaker in Tennessee's offense moving forward.