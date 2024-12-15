Tony Pollard News: Inconsistent showing against Cincy

Pollard rushed the ball 17 times for 45 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-27 loss to the Bengals. He was not targeted in the passing game.

Pollard got off to a strong start, as he accounted for 22 yards and a touchdown on the Titans' opening possession. Things got rocky from there, however. In addition to briefly leaving the game due to ankle injury, Pollard also lost a fumble that should have been returned for a touchdown before Jordan Battle fumbled out of the end zone. Positively, Pollard remains the clear lead back and has shown the ability to excel on the ground despite the poor state of the Tennessee offense.