Tony Pollard News: Lone bright spot in loss

Pollard rushed 17 times for 93 yards and a touchdown and brought in all three targets for minus-5 yards in the Titans' 20-17 loss to the Colts on Sunday.

On a day when Will Levis threw for under 100 yards, Pollard's production on the ground against the Colts' notoriously poor defense was the one bright spot for Tennessee. The veteran running back also recorded his third touchdown of the campaign on an impressive 23-yard run in the third quarter, helping Pollard to a new season high in rushing yardage. Pollard will next take aim at the Bills' defense in a Week 7 road matchup.