Tony Pollard News: Loses work to Spears

Pollard rushed eight times for 35 yards and brought in two of four targets for five yards in the Titans' 38-30 loss to the Colts on Sunday. He also had a two-point conversion rush.

Pollard was ultimately the more efficient on the ground between him and backfield mate Tyjae Spears, but the latter recorded two rushing touchdowns while also logging two additional carries and one more target. Pollard did record a scoring run when he punched in a two-point conversion after Spears' first touchdown late in the third quarter, but he's now recorded under 50 rushing yards in five of the last seven games while also dealing with a nagging ankle injury. The division of labor in the Titans backfield is an unwelcome open question for fantasy managers heading into championship weekend in many leagues, one that will see Tennessee visit the Jaguars next Sunday.