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Tony Pollard News: Not spotted at Monday's practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Pollard (undisclosed) wasn't spotted at practice Monday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

The same applies to fellow RBs Nicholas Singleton (undisclosed) and Kalel Mullings (hip), a context that also applied to Saturday's session, per Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com. For now, consider Pollard day-to-day as this Sunday's preseason contest against the Seahawks approaches. When available, Pollard is on track to continue to lead a Titans' backfield that also includes Tyjae Spears, who is a candidate to see his share of touches in a complementary role.

Tony Pollard
Tennessee Titans
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