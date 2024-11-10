Tony Pollard News: Only 13 touches in loss

Pollard rushed the ball nine times for 44 yards in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Chargers. He added three receptions on three targets for four yards.

Pollard suffered an apparent lower-body injury in the second quarter that caused him to miss a couple series, and the return of Tyjae Spears also cost Pollard some work. The result was Pollard recording his lowest touch and yardage total since Week 3. He should remain a key part of the Tennessee offense, but he's likely to settle into leading a more evenly split backfield moving forward.