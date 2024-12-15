Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tony Pollard headshot

Tony Pollard News: Ready to face Cincinnati

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Pollard (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Pollard was officially listed as questionable for the matchup after his only practice participation was a limited session Friday. However, he'll suit up and presumably lead the Tennessee backfield in a matchup against a Cincinnati defensive line that has struggled in the absence of Sheldon Rankins (illness). Meanwhile, Pollard has topped 100 yards from scrimmage in three of the Titans' last six games.

Tony Pollard
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now