Tony Pollard News: Ready to face Cincinnati

Pollard (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Pollard was officially listed as questionable for the matchup after his only practice participation was a limited session Friday. However, he'll suit up and presumably lead the Tennessee backfield in a matchup against a Cincinnati defensive line that has struggled in the absence of Sheldon Rankins (illness). Meanwhile, Pollard has topped 100 yards from scrimmage in three of the Titans' last six games.