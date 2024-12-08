Tony Pollard News: Rebounds against Jags

Pollard rushed the ball 21 times for 102 yards in Sunday's 10-6 loss to the Jaguars. He added two receptions on two targets for 22 yards.

Pollard turned in a needed bounceback performance after managing only 35 yards on the ground in Week 13, and he delivered three rushes that went for a double-digit gain. He topped the century mark in rushing yards for the third time this season, all of which have come in his last six games. Pollard will remain an inconsistent option due to the poor Tennessee offense, but it's clear that he is a driving force for the unit.