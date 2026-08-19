Tony Pollard headshot

Tony Pollard News: Returns to practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Pollard (undisclosed) returned to practice Wednesday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Pollard missed Monday's practice after taking four carries for 22 yards and a TD in last Thursday's preseason opener against San Francisco. A quick return to the practice field suggests he'll be fine for Week 1, regardless of participation (or lack thereof) in the upcoming exhibition against Seattle on Sunday. Pollard was in for nine of Cam Ward's 22 snaps last week, with Tyjae Spears playing the other 13 snaps and taking five touches for 39 yards.

Tony Pollard
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tony Pollard See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tony Pollard See More
Fantasy Football Keeper Rankings 2026: Who Should I Keep?
NFL
Fantasy Football Keeper Rankings 2026: Who Should I Keep?
Author Image
Tyler Huntington
Yesterday
Who Should I Draft?: Tony Pollard vs RJ Harvey (August 2026)
NFL
Who Should I Draft?: Tony Pollard vs RJ Harvey (August 2026)
Author Image
Tyler Huntington
2 days ago
2026 Fantasy Football PPR Rankings: NFL Preseason Week 2 Update
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football PPR Rankings: NFL Preseason Week 2 Update
Author Image
Max Staley
2 days ago
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Everything To Know From Preseason Week 1
NFL
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Everything To Know From Preseason Week 1
Author Image
Ian Hartitz
2 days ago
Box Score Breakdown: NFL Preseason Week 1 Fantasy Recap
NFL
Box Score Breakdown: NFL Preseason Week 1 Fantasy Recap
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
2 days ago