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Tony Pollard News: Scores TD in preseason opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 13, 2026 at 10:15pm

Pollard rushed four times for 22 yards and a touchdown and wasn't targeted in the Titans' 19-13 preseason win over the 49ers on Thursday.

The veteran running back took the field with the rest of the Titans' starters on Tennessee's opening possession and wasted no time making an impact, quickly bursting up the middle for a 12-yard run on his team's first play from scrimmage. Pollard eventually capped the drive off with a five-yard touchdown run, finishing his abbreviated night in impressive fashion. Pollard is looking to maintain a firm hold on the No. 1 running back role over Tyjae Spears in what is expected to be an improved Tennessee offense, and Thursday's showing certainly got him off to a strong start in that regard.

Tony Pollard
Tennessee Titans
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