Tony Pollard headshot

Tony Pollard News: Totals 22 carries in Week 18

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Pollard rushed the ball 22 times for 62 yards in Sunday's 23-14 loss to the Texans.

Pollard returned from a one-game absence caused by an ankle issue and illness and handled a workhorse role out of the Tennessee backfield. He struggled to get going, however, as 11 of his carries went for one yard or fewer. Pollard concludes his first season with the Titans with a career-high 1,079 rushing yards and should be back as the team's lead back in 2025 -- potentially in an improved offense.

Tony Pollard
Tennessee Titans
